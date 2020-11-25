Red Dead Online getting a standalone version on December 1st

Get it at an introductory price of $5 until February 21, 2021

Rockstar Games revealed today that on December 1, Red Dead Online will be getting a standalone version at an introductory price of $4.99 until February 21.

Red Dead Online is a multiplayer component that came with Red Dead Redemption 2 when it launched in 2018. Those who just prefers to get into action without spending money on Red Dead Redemption 2 can look forward to it on December 1 for only $4.99, but will change to its normal price of $19.99 after February 21, 2021.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Rockstar Games:

For the first time, new players who do not already own Red Dead Redemption 2 can experience everything Red Dead Online has to offer, including access to all future content updates. Forge your own path across any of five unique Specialist Roles. These include apprehending everyone from low-level criminals to notorious gangs as a Bounty Hunter, learning the secrets of the animal kingdom as a Naturalist or hunting wildlife as a means for source materials as a Trader, searching for exotic treasures as a Collector, to even running your own underground Moonshine distillery. Help the widow Jessica LeClerk and her right-hand man, Horley gain revenge upon the men who killed her husband in A Land of Opportunities, a series of story-based cooperative missions for two to four players. Compete in Showdown Modes, a series of competitive modes where players and teams compete in classic gunfights and objective-based competitions like capturing territory or supplies. And much more, including Free Roam Missions that can vary based on how noble or nefarious you are, public or private games of Poker, competitive Free Roam Events and Daily Challenges – all taking place in a world of astounding depth and detail. Red Dead Online will be available from the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Launcher, Epic Games Store and Steam at an introductory offer of $4.99—which is 75 percent off the regular price—until February 15, 2021. Please note that PlayStation Plus and / or Xbox Live Gold are required to play. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Red Dead Online will be playable via backward compatibility on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series hardware. The new standalone version of Red Dead Online will require up to 123 gigabytes of disk space and will also include the option to unlock Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode (purchased separately).

Red Dead Online standalone version will be available for PS4 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Rockstar Games Launcher.