The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes announced for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC

Bandai Namco and developer Supermassive Games announced the third entry in The Dark Pictures Anthology series – House of Ashes for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

“We are thrilled to reveal this third game within The Dark Pictures Anthology. Like the previous stories, House of Ashes will bring a brand-new story and cast of characters to players, with its own unique twists and turns, and a new threat for the characters to face. We can’t wait to share more details about the story!” said Pete Samuels, CEO of Supermassive Games.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Bandai Namco:

Iraq, 2003. As the conflict draws to a close, CIA field operative Rachel King joins an elite military unit on a raid of a suspected underground chemical weapons facility in the shadow of the Zagros Mountains. Arriving at the coordinates, the unit is ambushed by a local patrol led by Sergeant Salim Othman. During the battle, an earthquake opens sinkholes in the ground, pitching both sides into the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple. In the darkness beneath the Arabian Desert, something evil is awakened. Savage and unstoppable, a nest of ancient and unearthly creatures has a new prey to hunt. Horrific discoveries and impossible decisions face the survivors as they strive to navigate the underworld and escape the terrifying threat. Will they each prioritize their own survival, or put aside their fears and their personal rivalries to fight together as one?

Check out the teaser below:

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes will be available in 2021.