Resident Evil Village supports ray-tracing on PS5

According to the Resident Evil Village page on PlayStation.com, the game will be supporting ray-tracing and fast loading when it launches next year.

With ray-tracing support coming to Resident Evil Village, players will be able to take advantage of more visual fidelity in their game like no other. It is very likely that ray-tracing will also be supported on the Xbox Series version as well.

Additionally, the PS5 version will also support adaptive triggers and haptic feedback on their DualSense wireless controller, as well as the PS5’s 3D audio technology.

Here’s an overview of the game, via PlayStation:

Experience survival horror like never before in the eighth major installment in the storied Resident Evil franchise—Resident Evil Village. Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again. Key Features – First-Person Action – Players will assume the role of Ethan Winters and experience every up-close battle and terrifying pursuit through a first-person perspective.

– Familiar Faces and New Foes – Chris Redfield has typically been a hero in the Resident Evil series, but his appearance in Resident Evil Village seemingly shrouds him in sinister motives. A host of new adversaries inhabiting the enigmatic village will relentlessly hunt Ethan and hinder his every move as he attempts to make sense of the new nightmare he finds himself in.

– A Living, Breathing Village – More than just a mysterious backdrop for the horrifying events that unfold in the game, the village is a character in its own right with mysteries for Ethan to uncover and terrors to escape from. PlayStation 5 Features – Stunning Visuals – Explore Resident Evil Village‘s beautiful yet terrifying vistas and locales in 4K* with ray tracing.

– Fast Loading – Instantly pick up right where you left off with almost no load times, thanks to the power of the PlayStation 5 console’s ultra-high speed SSD.

– Adaptive Triggers – Feel the weight and pull of weapon triggers for an even more immersive experience.

– Haptic Feedback – Simulate the feeling of firing a real gun with haptic feedback.

– Tempest 3D AudioTech on Compatible Headphones – Surround yourself with the carefully crafted music and sounds of survival horror in Resident Evil Village. 3D Audio enhances the experience by making you feel the hair-raising sounds coming from every direction.

Resident Evil Village will be available sometime in 2021 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC.