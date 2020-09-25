Resident Evil Village possibly coming to PS4 and Xbox One

Capcom revealed at the Capcom Special Program during the Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online that Resident Evil Village may possibly get a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One port.

With Resident Evil Village coming to next-gen platforms, developers are attempting to port the game for those who are unable to get either the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series platforms.

“While Resident Evil Village is being developed specifically for next-generation consoles and PC, we’re looking into delivering the experience on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well,” Kanda said. “We’re looking into it, but we can’t make any promises. However, we will do our best to create a top-tier survival horror experience on current-generation consoles.”

Additionally, Capcom released also a six-minute “The Making of Resident Evil Village: Winter Comes for Ethan” developer diary. The new video will provide an inside look at Chris Redfield and the protagonist, Ethan Winters.

To see more of the game, check out the video below:

Resident Evil Village will be available for next-gen platforms and PC sometime in 2021.