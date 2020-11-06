PS5 To Be Only Available Via Online Orders At Launch

Sony has announced that you cannot go to the store to buy PS5 consoles physically. All orders will be done online.



As announced on the PlayStation Blog, you can only buy a PS5 at launch if you ordered online. This is in order to keep people safe from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.



You can read the full post from Sony down below.

“Hi all – the launch of the PlayStation 5 console on November 12 (or November 19, depending on your region) is almost upon us! In the interest of keeping our gamers, retailers, and staff safe amidst COVID-19, today we are confirming that all day-of launch sales will be conducted through the online stores of our retail partners.

No units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day (November 12 or November 19, depending on your region) – please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase. Be safe, stay home, and place your order online.

Gamers who have pre-ordered for pick-up at their local retailer should still be able to do so at their designated appointment time, under the retailer’s safety protocols. Please confirm the details with your local retailer.

A special thank you to our entire community for your continued support this year. Here’s to the next generation of gaming!“

If you missed out pre-orders, Sony is expected to ship out more PS5 consoles in early 2021. In many countries, the console is already pre-sold out!