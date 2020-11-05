Mortal Kombat 11 Mileena DLC trailer released

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer NethereRealm Studios released today a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 11 latest Mileena character DLC.

Mileena will be part of the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate edition and “Kombat Pack 2”. She will be released alongside other characters that were previously announced like Rambo on November 17.

Here’s an overview of the character, via Warner Bros:

The product of Shang Tsung’s diabolical cloning experiments, Mileena is a fusion of Tarkatan blood and Edenian physiology, making her the perfect blend of Baraka’s ferocity and Kitana’s athletic grace. The evil hybrid benefits from the strengths of both bloodlines in battle, utilizing extraordinary speed, nimble acrobatic prowess and terrifyingly raw savagery, along with her trademark sai, sharpened claws and new twists on her classic special moves. Brought forward in the timeline by Kronika, Mileena has learned of her tragic future – her brief reign as Outworld’s Empress and her death at the hands of D’Vorah and Kotal Kahn. Determined to regain her throne, Mileena has begun Outworld’s civil war anew and will destroy any Kombatants that stand in her way.

Check out the Mortal Kombat 11 Mileena DLC trailer:

Mortal Kombat 11 is available now for Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam and Stadia. The ultimate edition will launch for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Switch, XBox One, PC, and Stadia on November 17.