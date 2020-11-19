Marvel’s Avengers ‘Operation: Kate Bishop – Taking Aim’ release date unveiled

Square Enix revealed today more details and the release date for the highly anticipated Operation: Kate Bishop – Taking AIM content for Marvel’s Avengers that adds Kate Bishop as a playable character.

Kate Bishop will be added as a playable character along with the new chapter in the game’s ongoing Avenger’s Initiative story, “Operation: Kate Bishop – Taking AIM” on December 8 across all available platforms.

Here’s an overview of Marvel’s Avengers Kate Bishop content, via Square Enix:

In addition to a new playable Super Hero in Kate Bishop and the new chapter in the game’s ongoing Avengers Initiative story, “Operation: Kate Bishop – Taking AIM” will also introduce a powerful new villain, the Super Adaptoid, that will challenge players with a combination of skills and weaponry that mimic the Avengers’ attacks. The lead-up to “Taking AIM” began with enigmatic new Tachyon missions that started appearing on players’ in-game War Tables several weeks ago. In “Taking AIM,” Kate Bishop, master archer and skilled gymnast, resurfaces after her investigation of Nick Fury’s disappearance following A-Day leads to her mentor Clint Barton (aka Hawkeye) going missing as well. As she unravels the mystery behind the sudden appearance of the time-warping Tachyon Rifts, she uncovers a twisted new plan from AIM, which pushes her to work with the Avengers once again. The story of “Taking AIM” begins shortly after the conclusion of Marvel’s Avengers‘ Reassemble campaign and is just the first half of the two Hawkeyes’ Story Arc. Clint Barton’s Hawkeye will then take the stage in early 2021 to complete the double-feature and lay the groundwork for what’s next in the Avengers Initiative.

Marvel’s Avengers is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia. The next-gen version, PS5 and Xbox Series, versions will be available sometime in 2021.

Check out the 10-minute deep dive video on Kate Bishop: