Hwang Coming To SoulCalibur VI This Week

Bandai Namco has now announced that the character of Hwang will be added to the growing roster of SoulCalibur VI.

The last time Hwang appeared in a SoulCalibur game was SoulCaibur III back in 2005. Now he’s due to appear in SoulCalibur VI as a DLC character on December 2nd, 2020.



Hwang is a part of the game’s Season Pass 2. Alternatively, you can also purchase him as an individual pack.



It has also been mentioned that he will be the last Season 2 DLC character added to the game.



It remains to be seen if even more characters are to be added to the game in the near future. Anyway, you can watch the trailer for him posted down below.