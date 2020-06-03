One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Adds Charlotte Cracker As DLC

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is getting some DLC this Summer and one of the characters that you can get to play as is Charlotte Cracker.



Charlotte Cracker will be added in DLC Pack 1 in One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4. Characters can be purchased individually, or you can get more DLC if you buy the Character Pass.



There’s no release date for the DLC yet, but it will be released this Summer on all platforms. For more details, read the info from the official press release down below.

“BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. today announced that Charlotte Cracker, the tenth son and 15th child of the Charlotte Family, will officially be entering the ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 fray this summer as part of DLC Pack 1. Armed with his double-edged “Pretzel” sword and flanked by an army of seemingly indestructible Biscuit Soldiers, Charlotte Cracker overwhelms opponents with a mouthwatering mashup of appetizing attacks and delicious defense.

With both Charlotte Cracker and fellow DLC Pack 1 character Charlotte Smoothie reuniting with sibling Charlotte Katakuri later this summer, all members of the Big Mom Pirates’ fearsome Three Sweet Commanders will soon be playable in ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4.“

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is available now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch