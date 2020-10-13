A New DLC Character Announced For One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Bandai Namco has now announced a new DLC character to feature in One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4.

The character joining One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is none other than Kin’emon. He will be a part of Character Pack 3 and he should be available later this year.



You can read more details from the press release info posted down below.

“BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. today announced that “Foxfire” Kin’emon will be heating up the ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 roster as the first member of Character Pack 3. Hailing from a Land of Wano 20 years in the past, the leader of Kozuki Oden’s Akazaya Nine retainers possesses the uniquely formidable ability to both generate and cut even the most powerful of flames with his twin katana.



ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Character Pack 3 is coming soon. Additionally, “The Whole Cake Island Pack” (Charlotte Smoothie, Charlotte Cracker and Vinsmoke Judge) and “The Worst Generation Pack” (X Drake, Killer and Urouge) are available now for $11.99 each.”

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is available now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.