Nioh Collection announced for PS5

KOEI Tecmo and Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Nioh Collection today for PS5, which includes both Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition and Nioh 2 Remastered- The Complete Edition.

Additionally, Nioh Collection will also be released for PS4 and PC. They will be released on February 5, 2021. As for the final downloadable content for Nioh 2, The First Samurai DLC will be released on December 17 for PlayStation 4.

Here are more details:

Nioh 2 – The First Samurai DLC

The thrilling conclusion to the Nioh 2 story and the third and final DLC expansion－The First Samurai, will be available on December 17, 2020*. Brace yourselves to take on some of the most challenging missions and formidable foes in the entire series, along with an added difficulty level that will give even the most seasoned veterans a run for their money. While you still have some time to prepare for this climactic expansion, I wanted to provide a bit of story context to give you a hint as to what awaits you in this next DLC installment.

A flash of light from Sohayamaru whisks the protagonist back to the past as a Visitor for the third and final time. They are brought back to the place their mother spoke of when they were very young, the land of the fabled youth that defeated an oni. Otakemaru’s past, the secret of Sohayamaru, and the truth behind the first samurai. All of these mysteries will be revealed, and the protagonist’s long journey will finally come to a climactic end.

Nioh Collection for PS5

For everyone that recently purchased the PlayStation 5 console, you will be able to experience the complete Nioh 2 adventure in Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition, along with a remastered version of the first entry in the series: Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition. If you would like all of this content in one convenient place, we have the perfect title for all of your Nioh needs. Get ready to relive the entire series with all downloadable content included for both titles in Nioh Collection for PlayStation 5.

All of the titles available on PlayStation 5 will support 4K resolution for crystal clear visuals, up to 120 FPS gameplay** for silky smooth combat, ultra-fast load times and the ability to transfer your data from the PS4 versions to pick up your journey right where you left off.

Pre-Order Bonuses

Pre-orders for Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition, Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition, Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition and The Nioh Collection will begin on Friday, November 20, 2020 on PlayStation Store at midnight per your local time zone.

For those of you who are looking to continue your demon slaying journey in Nioh 2onto PlayStation 5 from your PlayStation 4, there are two upgrade routes for you to take***:

Players that own Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition on PS4 can upgrade to Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition on PS5 at no additional cost.

Players that own Nioh 2 on PS4 can upgrade to the base game – Nioh 2 Remastered on PS5, and receive the PS5 version of any DLC expansions they own on PS4.

Upgrades for disc copies of PS4 versions are only available if you have a PlayStation 5 console with Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive***. To obtain your upgrade, you will need to insert your PS4 game disc into your PlayStation 5 console with Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive, navigate to the Game Hub and select the upgrade offer to download the corresponding digital PS5 remastered version of the game, which you can then play while your PS4 disc is in the drive.

If you purchase a digital copy of PS4 versions of the game, you can simply navigate to the Game Hub on your PS5 console and select the upgrade offer to download the corresponding PS5 remastered version. Note: you will need to log into your PS5 console with the same PlayStation Network account that you were using when you purchased the PS4 versions of the game.

Please note that Nioh 2 Remastered as well as the Nioh 2 DLC expansions for PS5 are not available for individual purchase.

Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition

Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition will allow players to experience the comprehensive Nioh 2 story, including all three of the downloadable content expansions on their PlayStation 4 consoles.

Check out below several trailers released today for Nioh Collection, Nioh 2 The First Samurai DLC, and more.