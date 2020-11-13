Demon’s Souls remake launch trailer released

Sony Interactive Entertainment released today the launch trailer for the critically-acclaimed Demon’s Souls remake for PlayStation 5.

Demon’s Souls remake is entirely rebuilt from the ground up that features a new feel on its stunning visuals, fast loading times, haptic feedback, and Tempest 3D audiotech. The game retails for $69.99.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Sony:

Entirely rebuilt from the ground up, this remake invites you to experience the unsettling story and ruthless combat of Demon’s Souls.

From PlayStation Studios and Bluepoint Games comes a remake of the PlayStation classic, Demon’s Souls. Entirely rebuilt from the ground up and masterfully enhanced, this remake introduces the horrors of a fog-laden, dark fantasy land to a whole new generation of gamers. Those who’ve faced its trials and tribulations before, can once again challenge the darkness in stunning visual quality with incredible performance.

In his quest for power, the 12th King of Boletaria, King Allant channeled the ancient Soul Arts, awakening a demon from the dawn of time itself, The Old One. With the summoning of The Old One, a colorless fog swept across the land, unleashing nightmarish creatures that hungered for human souls. Those whose souls were stripped from them, lost their minds—left only with the desire to attack the sane that remained.

Now, Boletaria is cut off from the outside world, and the knights who dare penetrate the deep fog to free the land from its plight, are never seen again. As a lone warrior who has braved the baneful fog, you must face the hardest of challenges to earn the title “Slayer of Demons” and send The Old One back to its slumber.

Key Features

– Discover Where the Journey Began – Experience the original brutal challenge, completely remade from the ground up. All presented in stunning visual quality with enhanced performance, this is the world of Boletaria as you have never seen it before.

– Become the Slayer of Demons – Venture to the northern kingdom of Boletaria—a once prosperous land of knights, now beset with unspeakable creatures and ravenous demons. Meet strange characters, unhinged and twisted by the world around them, and unravel the unsettling story of Demon’s Souls.

– Master the Arts of Sorcery and War – Perfect and hone your skills in combat—know when to push forward and when to bide your time, as with each missed swing and careless mistake, you risk losing the very souls you’ve worked so hard to collect. The rewards for slaying the strongest foes are immense though, and death does not mean the end—it’s just another state of being.

– Face the World’s Greatest Warriors – Face the world’s greatest warriors in ferocious player-versus-player combat—with online invasions adding to the danger of your quest. Or play cooperatively by summoning allies to aid in your fight against the demons.

PS5 Features

– Stunning Visuals – See the dark, gritty world of Demon’s Souls come to life on the PS5 console with beautifully enhanced visuals. Players can choose between two graphics modes while playing Demon’s Souls: 4K Mode (play in 4K resolution) and High Frame Rate Mode (play with a higher targeted frame rate.)

– Fast Loading – Demon’s Souls is a game built for fast loading. Death is an inevitable part of your experience, but with fast loading, you’re able to get back into the action quickly.

– Haptic Feedback – With haptics, the power of Demon’s Souls is in your hands, allowing you to feel the energy as you cast dark spells and bright miracles. Hold on tight as you experience the true power of terrifying bosses and demons, where clashes are enhanced by haptics technology.

– Tempest 3D AudioTech – Immersive 3D Audio brings the horrors that lurk around each corner of Demon’s Souls to life. Hear your enemies sneak up behind you, and pinpoint fireballs and arrows as they sail towards your head. 3D Audio immerses you in not just the gameplay, but enhances the world’s believability, along with your own fears and trepidations…