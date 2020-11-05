Godfall launch trailer released

Gearbox Publishing released today the launch trailer for the much-awaited Godfall for PlayStation 5 and PC via Epic Games Store.

Godfall is an action RPG coming to both PS5 and PC on November 12. Players will be able to fight solo or alongside friends with three-player PvP online co-op play, loot from enemies, and more.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Gearbox:

Godfall is a first-of-its-kind, looter-slasher, melee action RPG. Aperion is on the precipice of ruin. You are the last of the Valorian knights, god-like warriors able to equip Valorplates, legendary armor sets that transform wielders into unstoppable masters of melee combat. Tear through foes as you climb through the elemental realms and challenge the mad god, Macros who awaits you at the top. Coming to PlayStation 5 and the Epic Games Store in holiday 2020. Developed by Counterplay Games and published by Gearbox Publishing. Key Features – The Many Realms of Aperion Awaits – Adventure across exotic vistas, from the above-ground reefs of the Water Realm to the subterranean crimson forests of the Earth Realm.

– Master Breathtaking Weapons – Master all five weapon classes, each with unique playstyles and a variety of longswords, polearms, warhammers, greatswords, and dual blades.

– Become Unstoppable – Level up, learn new skills, and uncover legendary weapons with devastating effects on the battlefield.

– Unlock Godlike Armor – Unlock 12 Valorplates: Divine, Zodiac-inspired suits of armor that empower you to shred every enemy between you and Macros.

– Vanquish Worthy Foes – Test your skills in the Tower of Trials and challenge yourself against the toughest foes and earn top-tier loot.

– Ascend Together or Solo – Fight solo, or alongside friends with three-player player-versus-enemy online co-op play.

Check out the Godfall launch trailer below: