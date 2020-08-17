The Full WWE 2K Battlegrounds Roster Has Been Revealed

Thanks to the folks over at IGN, they have revealed the full roster for the WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game.
The launch roster for WWE 2K Battlegrounds is quite large as it features well over 70 wrestlers. This includes wrestlers from the past as well as current day stars too.
Aside from that, the game will also have a pretty large DLC roster too. If your favorite is missing at launch, they could be released after the game comes out.
Anyway, you can look at the full roster for the game posted down below.
Launch Roster:
- AJ Styles
- Akira Tozawa
- Aleister Black
- Alexa Bliss
- Alicia Fox
- Andre The Giant
- Apollo
- Asuka
- Baron Corbin
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Beth Phoenix
- Big E
- Big Show
- Bobby Lashley
- Bobby Roode
- Braun Strowman
- Bray Wyatt
- Brie Bella
- Brock Lesnar
- Carmella
- Cesaro
- Charlotte Flair
- Daniel Bryan
- Dolph Ziggler
- Drew McIntyre
- Edge (Pre-order bonus)
- Elias
- Ember Moon
- Finn Bálor
- Hulk Hogan
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts
- Jeff Hardy
- John Cena
- Kalisto
- Karl Anderson
- Kevin Owens
- Kofi Kingston
- Lince Dorado
- Liv Morgan
- Luke Gallows
- Mandy Rose
- Mankind
- Mickie James
- Naomi
- Natalya
- Nia Jax
- Nikki Bella
- Nikki Cross
- Randy Orton
- Rey Mysterio
- Ricochet
- Roman Reigns
- Ronda Rousey
- Rowan
- R-Truth
- Samoa Joe
- Sasha Banks
- Seth Rollins
- Sgt. Slaughter
- Shawn Michaels
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Stephanie McMahon
- Stone Cold Steve Austin
- The Miz
- The Rock
- Triple H
- Undertaker
- Xavier Woods
- Yokozuna
Post-Launch Roster:
- Akam
- Ali
- Alundra Blayze
- Andrade
- Angelo Dawkins
- Batista
- Big Boss Man
- Billie Kay
- Bo Dallas
- Booker T
- Bret “Hit Man” Hart
- British Bulldog
- Buddy Murphy
- Cactus Jack
- Chad Gable
- Christian
- Chyna
- Curtis Axel
- Dana Brooke
- Doink The Clown
- Earthquake
- Eddie Guerrero
- Fandango
- Goldberg
- Gran Metalik
- Jey Uso
- Jim Neidhart
- Jimmy Uso
- Kane
- Kevin Nash
- Lana
- Lita
- “Macho Man” Randy Savage
- Mark Henry
- Maryse
- Mojo Rawley
- Montez Ford
- Mr. McMahon
- Mr. Perfect
- Otis
- Paige
- Peyton Royce
- Rezar
- Rhea Ripley
- Ric Flair
- Ricky Steamboat
- “Rowdy” Roddy Piper
- Ruby Riott
- Sami Zayn
- Scott Hall
- Shane McMahon
- Sheamus
- Sonya Deville
- Sting
- Tamina
- The Boogeyman
- The Brian Kendrick
- Trish Stratus
- Tucker
- Tyler Breeze
- Typhoon
- Ultimate Warrior
- Vader
WWE 2K Battlegrounds will be released on September 18th, 2020. The game will be available for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.