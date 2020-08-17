The Full WWE 2K Battlegrounds Roster Has Been Revealed

Thanks to the folks over at IGN, they have revealed the full roster for the WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game.



The launch roster for WWE 2K Battlegrounds is quite large as it features well over 70 wrestlers. This includes wrestlers from the past as well as current day stars too.



Aside from that, the game will also have a pretty large DLC roster too. If your favorite is missing at launch, they could be released after the game comes out.



Anyway, you can look at the full roster for the game posted down below.

Launch Roster:

AJ Styles

Akira Tozawa

Aleister Black

Alexa Bliss

Alicia Fox

Andre The Giant

Apollo

Asuka

Baron Corbin

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Beth Phoenix

Big E

Big Show

Bobby Lashley

Bobby Roode

Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt

Brie Bella

Brock Lesnar

Carmella

Cesaro

Charlotte Flair

Daniel Bryan

Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre

Edge (Pre-order bonus)

Elias

Ember Moon

Finn Bálor

Hulk Hogan

Jake “The Snake” Roberts

Jeff Hardy

John Cena

Kalisto

Karl Anderson

Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston

Lince Dorado

Liv Morgan

Luke Gallows

Mandy Rose

Mankind

Mickie James

Naomi

Natalya

Nia Jax

Nikki Bella

Nikki Cross

Randy Orton

Rey Mysterio

Ricochet

Roman Reigns

Ronda Rousey

Rowan

R-Truth

Samoa Joe

Sasha Banks

Seth Rollins

Sgt. Slaughter

Shawn Michaels

Shinsuke Nakamura

Stephanie McMahon

Stone Cold Steve Austin

The Miz

The Rock

Triple H

Undertaker

Xavier Woods

Yokozuna

Post-Launch Roster:

Akam

Ali

Alundra Blayze

Andrade

Angelo Dawkins

Batista

Big Boss Man

Billie Kay

Bo Dallas

Booker T

Bret “Hit Man” Hart

British Bulldog

Buddy Murphy

Cactus Jack

Chad Gable

Christian

Chyna

Curtis Axel

Dana Brooke

Doink The Clown

Earthquake

Eddie Guerrero

Fandango

Goldberg

Gran Metalik

Jey Uso

Jim Neidhart

Jimmy Uso

Kane

Kevin Nash

Lana

Lita

“Macho Man” Randy Savage

Mark Henry

Maryse

Mojo Rawley

Montez Ford

Mr. McMahon

Mr. Perfect

Otis

Paige

Peyton Royce

Rezar

Rhea Ripley

Ric Flair

Ricky Steamboat

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper

Ruby Riott

Sami Zayn

Scott Hall

Shane McMahon

Sheamus

Sonya Deville

Sting

Tamina

The Boogeyman

The Brian Kendrick

Trish Stratus

Tucker

Tyler Breeze

Typhoon

Ultimate Warrior

Vader

WWE 2K Battlegrounds will be released on September 18th, 2020. The game will be available for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.