WWE 2K Battlegrounds 11.00 Update Patch Notes Revealed

2K Games has now released a brand new patch for the WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game it released back in September.



The new WWE 2K Battlegrounds update is available now on all platforms. This includes the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and even the PC.



As for the patch notes, you can read what was posted on the PS4 version. All patch notes should be identical for all versions though. You can read the details down below.

Added 10 new Superstars.

Added 15 new unique animations for Superstars.

Added 14 new vanity items for the Character Creator.

Added 6 new outfits for the Character Creator.

Added 5 themed Arena Vanity Sets.

Stability improvements.

General fixes and improvements.

The game is the only WWE title to be released this year. Due to the failure of WWE 2K20, WWE 2K21 was canceled. The next release will be WWE 2K22 out sometime in 2021.