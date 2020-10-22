Mortal Kombat 11 Rambo DLC character trailer released

Releases as part of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Kombat Pack 2

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer NetherRealm Studios released today the Rambo DLC character trailer for Mortal Kombat 11.

Rambo will launch as part of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and “Kombat Pack 2” on November 17.

Here’s a quick overview of the DLC character, via Warner Bros.:

John J. Rambo, the former Special Forces soldier, brings his unique fighting skills to the Mortal Kombat universe, equipped with his signature survival knife for up close encounters and compound bow for longer range targets. As an expert in hand-to-hand combat, Rambo attacks with vicious grapples and uses traps to keep his opponents guessing, combined with his brutal strength to take on any Kombatant who stands in his way.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC via Steam, and Stadia.

Check out the trailer below: