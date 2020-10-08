Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Latest Video Features a Lot of Exciting Gameplay

With Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity release fast approaching, Nintendo released a rather lengthy 22 minute long video showcasing the game.

In this video we see gameplay for Urbosa, Zelda and another look at Impa, among other things. Given the success of the last title, it will be interesting to see if we will see similar success or if it will fall short in the long run.

For more information about Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, you can find the official overview below:

See Hyrule 100 years before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game and experience the events of the Great Calamity. Join the struggle that brought Hyrule to its knees. Learn more about Zelda, the four Champions, the King of Hyrule and more through dramatic cutscenes as they try to save the kingdom from Calamity. The Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity game is the only way to firsthand see what happened 100 years ago. Battle Hordes of Hyrule’s Most Formidable Foes From barbaric Bokoblins to towering Lynels, Ganon’s troops have emerged in droves. Playable heroes like Link, Zelda and more must use their distinct abilities to carve through hundreds of enemies to save Hyrule from the impending Calamity. Nintendo

Currently, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is set to release on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 20, 2020.