Ghost of Tsushima Is The Fastest Selling Original IP On PS4

Ghost of Tsushima came out back in July for the PS4, and the game is already one of the best selling games for the system.



Developer Sucker Punch made a gamble with Ghost of Tsushima as it’s a new IP. It looked like the gamble paid off because the game has already sold 5 million copies worldwide.



PlayStation Studios Boss, Hermen Hulst, made the announcement today on Twitter. You can read his comments posted down below.



“#GhostofTsusima is our fastest-selling first party original PS4 game with more than 5 million copies sold since its debut in July. What an incredible achievement by @SuckerPunchProd!”



Horizon: Zero Dawn was the previous fastest selling new IP as that game sold 3.4 million copies in four months.



With this kind of success, it’s entirely possible we could see Sucker Punch making a sequel in a few year’s time for the newly released PlayStation 5 console!



Ghost of Tsushima received great reviews from both critics and fans. The game looks even better if you play it on PS5.