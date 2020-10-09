Ghost of Tsushima will have 60 frames per second when played on PS5

Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch revealed today that Ghost of Tsushima, when played on PS5, will take advantage of the Game Boost functionality that enables a frame rate of up to 60 frames per second.

“PlayStation 5 owners playing with Game Boost will see an extra option to allow frame rates up to 60 frames per second,” Sucker Punch Productions said in a tweet, “and while loading speeds on the PlayStation 4 are already great, just wait until you see them on the PlayStation 5!”

Additionally, the developer also announced that Ghost of Tsushima’s save file can be transferred from the PS4 to the PlayStation 5 when the console launches next month.

Ghost of Tsushima is available now exclusively for PlayStation 4.