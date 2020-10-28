Control Ultimate Edition – Cloud Version available now for Switch

Remedy Entertainment and publisher 505 Games are pleased to reveal today that Control Ultimate Edition – Cloud Version is available now for Switch.

Control Ultimate Edition – Cloud Version will make use of the player’s internet to play through the game right on their Nintendo Switch. It is similar to what Capcom has done with Resident Evil 7 in Japan where the game can be played via the Cloud. For those who have no means to play Control and only have a Switch, definitely consider the Cloud Version – that’s assuming you have a good internet connection.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Nintendo:

Control Ultimate Edition contains the main game and all Expansions (“”The Foundation”” and “”AWE””) in one great value package. A corruptive presence has invaded the Federal Bureau of Control… Only you have the power to stop it. The world is now your weapon in an epic fight to annihilate an ominous enemy through deep and unpredictable environments. Containment has failed, humanity is at stake. Will you regain control? Winner of over 80 awards, Control is a visually stunning third-person action-adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Blending open-ended environments with the signature world-building and storytelling of renowned developer, Remedy Entertainment, Control presents an expansive and intensely gratifying gameplay experience. Key Features – Uncover the Mysteries – Can you handle the bureau’s dark secrets? Unfold an epic supernatural struggle, filled with unexpected characters and bizarre events, as you search for your missing brother, and discover the truth that has brought you here.

– Everything is Your Weapon – Unleash destruction through transforming weaponry and telekinetic powers. Discover new ways to annihilate your enemies as you harness powerful abilities to turn everything around you into a lethal weapon.

– Explore a Hidden World – Delve deep into the ominous expanses of a secretive government agency. Explore the Bureau’s shifting environments only to discover that there is always more than meets the eye…

– Fight for Control – Battle a relentless enemy through exciting missions and challenging boss fights to earn powerful upgrades that maximize abilities and customize your weaponry.

Check out the launch trailer below:

Control Ultimate Edition is available on other platforms such as the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Additionally, Control Ultimate Edition will also be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X sometime in late 2020.