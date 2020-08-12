Control Ultimate Edition coming to Steam on August 27

Coming to other platforms as well; Includes base game, both expansions, and other updates

505 Games and Remedy Entertainment announced Control Ultimate Edition today for PC via Steam on August 27.

Additionally, Control Ultimate Edition will launch on other platforms including; PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 4 (digital edition), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One physical edition at the end of 2020, the digital edition for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at the end of 2020, and the physical edition for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on early 2021.

Gamers who purchased Control Ultimate Edition on PS4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X versions via Smart Delivery free of charge. Sadly, it ill not be available for those who have purchased the original Control game.

Control Ultimate Edition features the base game, the expansion “The Foundation”, the second expansion AWE, and all of the content updates that have been released

Here’s an overview of the game, via Steam:

A corruptive presence has invaded the Federal Bureau of Control… Only you have the power to stop it. The world is now your weapon in an epic fight to annihilate an ominous enemy through deep and unpredictable environments. Containment has failed, humanity is at stake. Will you regain control? Winner of over 80 awards, Control is a visually stunning third-person action-adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Blending open-ended environments with the signature world-building and storytelling of renowned developer, Remedy Entertainment, Control presents an expansive and intensely gratifying gameplay experience. Key Features: – Uncover the Mysteries – Can you handle the bureau’s dark secrets? Unfold an epic supernatural struggle, filled with unexpected characters and bizarre events, as you search for your missing brother, and discover the truth that has brought you here.

– Everything is Your Weapon – Unleash destruction through transforming weaponry and telekinetic powers. Discover new ways to annihilate your enemies as you harness powerful abilities to turn everything around you into a lethal weapon.

– Explore a Hidden World – Delve deep into the ominous expanses of a secretive government agency. Explore the Bureau’s shifting environments only to discover that there is always more than meets the eye…

– ight for Control – Battle a relentless enemy through exciting missions and challenging boss fights to earn powerful upgrades that maximize abilities and customize your weaponry.

Check out below the announcement trailer of the Ultimate Edition:

Control is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.