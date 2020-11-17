Animal Crossing: New Horizons winter update launches November 19

Nintendo announced today that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be getting its highly-anticipated winter update on November 19.

The upcoming winter update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons will feature winter weather and festivities such as Turkey Day and Toy Day. It will also feature more hairstyle options and save data transfer capabilities.

Here’s an overview of Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s winter update, via Nintendo:

Alongside the auburn-colored maple leaves that are beginning to drift down from the trees, islands located in the Northern Hemisphere will be visited by tranquil blankets of snow. Plus, on November 19, a free update will arrive for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, introducing holiday events and enhancements, giving you opportunities to connect with friends and family and enjoy island life together with your Animal Crossing: New Horizons residents.

If you’re looking to spend quality holiday time with friends and family virtually, special occasions such as Turkey Day on November 26 and Toy Day on December 24 will be added with the new update, delivering holiday events that can be experienced with others. It’s a great time of year to welcome visitors over and show off your island while enjoying each other’s company. The winter update also brings new Reactions and hairstyles to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, an upgrade option for expanded in-game home item storage, and save data transfer capabilities.

The following features can all be enjoyed regardless of which hemisphere your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island is located in, beginning November 19:

– Turkey Day – On Turkey Day, which will take place this year on November 26, the first-class chef Franklin will arrive and host a gathering in the plaza. You can help Franklin collect ingredients to go in the dishes that will be on display in the plaza. You can even receive a gift from Franklin as a thank you for helping him cook.

– Toy Day – It’s the time of the year when island residents rejoice… The month of Toy Day is nearly at hand! You might notice your island and plaza gradually becoming more festive with holiday-themed decorations over the coming weeks.*** Keep an eye out for decorated trees, too. Shaking these may drop ornaments which will allow you to craft holiday furniture recipes. From December 1 to December 25, you’ll be able to purchase toys from Nook’s Cranny and find holiday-themed clothing at the Able Sisters shop. When it’s officially Toy Day on December 24, Jingle will pay a special visit to your island to spread holiday cheer. If you help him deliver presents, you’ll also receive a gift!

– Reactions and Hairstyles – Nine new Reactions will be available with this update, which can be obtained by redeeming Nook Miles at the Nook Stop terminal located in Resident Services. Six new hairstyle options can also be acquired by redeeming Nook Miles, so get ready to express yourself and let your personality shine!

– Home Storage Upgrade – If you’ve expanded your in-game home to its largest size and paid off your debt, you’ll now be able to apply for a home storage expansion by speaking to Tom Nook at Resident Services. Congrats on achieving the next level of home ownership. This will expand your home storage to 2400 slots. Think of all the items you can now store and access from the comfort of your island home!

– Visit Random Islands in Dreams – Have you enjoyed dozing off and visiting other islands within dreams? Now you’ll be able to choose to visit random islands while dreaming, opening up new vistas of inspiration for your own island customizations.

– Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Collaboration – To commemorate Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp’s third anniversary, a Pocket Camp smartphone model will become available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. To receive this smartphone model, you’ll need to link both the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp app and Animal Crossing: New Horizons to your Nintendo account. For more information, please visit here.

– Island and Resident Data Transfers – Two new features are arriving to offer expanded flexibility for your island and resident data. The whole island transfer feature will enable you to move your user save data, along with the island itself and all the residents, to another system. This service will be facilitated by the free Island Transfer Tool app in Nintendo eShop. For players who are not the island’s Resident Representative, a single-player transfer feature allows you to transfer resident data to another system. This includes your resident’s name, appearance and equipment, along with your inventory, home and storage. Additional details about the benefits and limitations of these new data transfer services can be found here.

– Seasonal Items to Celebrate New Year’s Eve – New seasonal items will be available starting December 1 at Nook Stop. Between December 26 and December 31, there will also be several festive items to commemorate New Year’s Eve. In addition to the update content, you can look forward to a countdown event starting at 7:00 p.m. on December 31. With Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can meet in-game to ring in the new year with friends, family and your island residents!

We hope you enjoy all the new options and holiday festivities arriving to your island. The next update will be arriving in late January. Please look forward to more information in the coming months.