Cody Rhodes Talks About A Potential AEW Video Game

Many wresting fans are interested in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) because it serves as an alternative to the aging WWE brand.



One thing fans want to see is a new AEW video game that could rival or even be better than last year’s horrible WWE 2K20 video game!



AEW Executive Vice President (and wrestler), Cody Rhodes, commented during an interview with Bleacher Report about the possibility of us seeing an All Elite Wrestling game being made.



You can read his comments on the matter written down below.



” I’ll give the honest update: the AEW video game will be something all fans know about as we begin the process and as we move forward. If we were to make a very good game, which is our intention, it’s going to take time. Game development is arduous, it’s a very creative space, and we want to do it right. We will keep people updated, it won’t come as a surprise, we want them to take the journey with us. Be extra patient so we can deliver.”

It sounds like it will take a long time before we see an AEW video game get made. This is a good thing though because they want to make a proper game and not just a rushed mobile title.



For now, fans should just support and watch AEW as much as they can to further create more opportunities for the company going forward in the future.