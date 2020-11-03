Rumor: AEW Might Be Releasing A Video Game

Professional wrestling has pretty much been a monopoly over the last two decades thanks to WWE’s dominance. Well that’s about to change thanks to AEW.



AEW (All Elite Wrestling) started in 2019 and has quickly become the second biggest wrestling company in the world. They’ve made t-shirts and toys over the years.



Now it looks like AEW might be interested in making its own video game. The company has shared on Twitter a new social media account that’s named “AEWGames”.



AEWGames has a Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube page already. It also seems like an announcement is being made on November 10th, 2020.



It sounds like a new game might be in development. The company’s own Kenny Omega has been vocal about the company getting its own video game.



Not to mention fans want to have an alternate product. This is because the WWE 2K series has started to feel stale. Nobody liked last year’s WWE 2K20 too!



Hopefully a new game is announced. It will be disappointing if it’s just an announcement of their wrestlers streaming on Twitch.