New Game Modes Have Been Revealed For WWE 2K Battlegrounds

2K Games has now shared with the world some new game modes that will be available to play when WWE 2K Battlegrounds releases later this year.



2K Games posted in a press release some of the game modes that you can play in WWE 2K Battlegrounds. You can see the full list of game modes posted down below.

CAMPAIGN MODE

Throw down in this single-player story mode told through a comic art style as you add to your stable of Superstars to overcome the next challenge. Team up with Paul Heyman and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin as you travel the globe in search of new Superstars for an all-new WWE brand. Play as one of the 7 newly created Superstars like Bolo Reynolds and Jessica Johnson as you travel across several regions battling WWE Superstars as you achieve campaign goals and unlock various Superstars, power-ups, and items!

EXHIBITION MODE

Brawl with your friends or family with up to 4-player action online or on the couch in your favorite match types including:

One-on-One

Tag Team

Triple Threat

Fatal Four Way

Steel Cage Match

Royal Rumble

KING OF THE BATTLEGROUND MODE

Brawl to become the Last Man (or Woman) Standing as you and up to seven other online players burn it down and try to fling one-another out of the arena! The longer you stay in the arena, the higher your score climbs. The second you send someone flying, another player waiting outside the ring enters the fray!

ONLINE TOURNAMENT MODE

Brawl online for rewards in a variety of time-limited tournaments featuring a wide range of win conditions! Keep an eye out… you never know when a new Battlegrounds tournament might be kicking off!

BATTLEGROUND CHALLENGE MODE

Brawl from the bottom all the way to the top! Create your own WWE Superstar and overcome all the odds stacked against you.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is released on September 18th, 2020 for the PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.