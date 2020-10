Following the release of The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope and in time for Halloween, Supermassive games revealed the next title will be The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes.

Similar to last title, Little Hope, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes was confirmed via a teaser trailer following the end of the game. As a result, extremely little is known about the title, such as platforms or more than a general understanding of the plot but it looks to be rather interesting.