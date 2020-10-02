Silent Hill 4: The Room now available for PC via GOG

No word if there will be a Steam version soon

Konami announced today that Silent Hill 4: The Room, which previously is available for PlayStation 2 and Xbox, is now on PC via GOG.

Silent Hill 4: The Room for PC is available now for $9.99 via GOG only. The game first debuted for PS2 and Xbox in June 2004 and was followed by PC in September 2004. Unfortunately, there’s no word if the same will make its way to Steam.

Here’s an overview of the game: