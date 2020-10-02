Silent Hill 4: The Room now available for PC via GOG

Konami announced today that Silent Hill 4: The Room, which previously is available for PlayStation 2 and Xbox, is now on PC via GOG.
Silent Hill 4: The Room for PC is available now for $9.99 via GOG only. The game first debuted for PS2 and Xbox in June 2004 and was followed by PC in September 2004. Unfortunately, there’s no word if the same will make its way to Steam.
Here’s an overview of the game:
A room full of nightmares….
Henry Townshend finds himself trapped in his apartment and the only escape is through a mysterious portal that leads to a horrifying alternate reality. With gruesome sights around every corner and his sanity being tested, he must find his way out of this nightmare. Enter The Room, a thrilling story in the most terrifying game series of all time.
Key Features
– A riveting Silent Hill adventure with shocking plot twists.
– Fend off new monsters, including ghosts that defy physical reality.
– Visual transitions between 1st and 3rd person gameplay modes—the first in the series.
– Explore new environments, including an otherworldly forest and grisly prison.