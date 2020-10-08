Sony Updates PlayStation Trophy System; Includes Easier Leveling System and New Features

After years of complaining and requests, Sony has finally updated the trophy system, which players should start seeing as early as tonight.

The biggest change is to how the level system is presented. For most players, it’s a blast going from level one to like 12, but everything beyond that becomes a massive time sink, with it taking around seven platinums per level to make it past level 14. Now the system has been changed from one to 100 to one to 999, with each bracket having a distinct icon and tiering.

While the new system promises to be more rewarding, it will be interesting to see how it actually pans out. Sony noted in their official blog post that a user that is currently level 12 should be somewhere in the low 200s, which means you’ll likely skip so many levels you might not even know what it is like to be level 24 or 155, but it seems to have similar drawbacks to the current system.

Our Managing Editor, Grant Gaines, or more commonly known as Admiralvic, was among the first people to see a change in their level and it suggests similar shortcomings to the current system. Yesterday he was at level 48 and was 64 percent of the way to 49. Now, he is at 549, putting him almost at gold, but suggesting a rather basic increase.

Based off the old system, there is roughly a 337,000 point difference between level 12 and about where they were at level 48. To put it into perspective, old standards suggest roughly 16,000 points were needed to hit 12, making 220~ require roughly the same amount of points. For the approximate 229 levels above that, assuming every level takes the same amount, you’re looking at about five levels a game if you platinum, which is a notable improvement but still features the same massive drop off found in the old system where you could get 20 to 40 levels from a game at low levels. Still, it should be a notable improvement for many.

Finally, after some rumors of PlayStation 5 having progress indicators for each trophies, something Microsoft has already done and been requested a number of times, some users are reporting an early pop up in the app indicates that is coming. We can probably expect more details as we get closer to the release of PlayStation 5.