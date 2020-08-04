No More Heroes for Switch gets rated in Taiwan

It seems that a No More Heroes port for the Nintendo Switch is coming as the Taiwan Digital Game Rating has rated the game.

No More Heroes first debuted for the Wii in December 2017. An enhanced version was released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox One 360 in April 2010 under the new title; No More Heroes: Heroes’ Paradise.

Here’s an overview of the game, via the Wii version published by Ubisoft: