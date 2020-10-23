Next-Gen NBA 2K21 Player Ratings Revealed

2K Sports has now released new player ratings for many NBA 2K21 stars. Some stars have gone up, and some have gone down.

Since the NBA Finals have ended, the best player in NBA 2K21 is LeBron James. He has an overall rating of 98.



These new player ratings will come into effect on November 10th for Xbox Series X/S and November 12th for PS5. All current gen versions will also have the updated ratings reflected from next month.



Operation Sports collected the ratings revealed so far. You can see their list posted down below.

LeBron James (Overall 98)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Overall 97)

Anthony Davis (Overall 96)

James Harden (Overall 96)

Kevin Durant (Overall 95)

Damian Lillard (Overall 95)

Steph Curry (Overall 95)

Luka Doncic (Overall 94)

Jimmy Butler (Overall 93)

Kyrie Irving (Overall 90)

Jayson Tatum (Overall 90)

Klay Thompson (Overall 89)

Devin Booker (Overall 88)

Donovan Mitchell (Overall 88)

Trae Young (Overall 88)

Rudy Gobert (Overall 87)

Jamal Murray (Overall 87)

Jaylen Brown (Overall 86)

Kemba Walker (Overall 86)

Zion Williamson (Overall 86)

Danny Green (Overall 76)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Overall 76)

Alex Caruso (Overall 75)

The current gen version of the game is available now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.