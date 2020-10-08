NBA 2K21 1.04 Update Patch Notes Arrive

2K Sports has now released the latest patch for the current generation versions of NBA 2K21 today.



This is the third update released for NBA 2K21, and the patch should be available now on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The same update will be available for the Nintendo Switch version of the game at a later date.



Visual Concepts announced the patch notes over on the official NBA 2K website. You can read the full details posted down below.

General

Halloween has come to 2K Beach! Beachgoers will now find Halloween themed decorations throughout the Neighborhood.

Player likenesses have been improved for more than 60 NBA and WNBA players.

Welcome to the NBA Finals! Heat vs. Lakers is now the default Quick Play matchup.

Preparations for new 2K Beach Events coming later in October and November. Stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks!

Gameplay

Adjustments to make set screen movement more realistic.

Fixed content holes that led to inconsistent side step pull-up jump shots.

Changes to Shot Aiming system to prevent modded controller abuse.

Park dribble moves (still performed with L3) now require Hall of Fame Tight Handles badge to use. Also disabled park dribble moves when calling for screens to prevent conflict with switch screen side function.

MyCAREER

Fixed some issues where MyPLAYER doesn’t win over new fans after certain in-game achievements.

Fixed a hang that could have happened when exiting MyCOURT after playing a 2v2 or 3v3 game in MyCOURT.

MyTEAM

Preparations for the first $250K MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament GameDay!

Preparations for the second Season of MyTEAM!

General improvements to The Exchange.

Added warning when skipping silver or gold Badge Upgrades for Hall of Fame Badges.

Addressed an issue when player cards appeared on Ball Drop boards

MyLEAGUE / MyGM