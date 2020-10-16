Mortal Kombat 11 ‘Rain’ DLC character trailer released

Out on November 17 as part of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Kombat Pack 2

Warner Bros. Interactive and developer NetherRealm Studios released today a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 11 that introduces Rain as a DLC character.

Mortal Kombat 11 will be getting Rain DLC as part of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Kombat Pack 2 on November 17.

Here’s a brief overview of Rain, via Warner Bros.:

Witness the return of the Edenian demigod, Rain. As the son of the god Argus, Edenia’s divine Protector, Rain wields a magical power allowing him to harness water and lightning, open dimensional rifts to a previously unknown water realm and even liquefy himself to avoid attacks. He is also equipped with a deadly katar to slash and stab opponents as he fights for his place in Edenia’s pantheon.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia. Gamers who are looking forward to Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate can look forward to it on November 17 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and Stadia.

Check back with us next month for our coverage of Rain. Stay tuned.