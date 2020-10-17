Guilty Gear -Strive- Release Date And Platforms Announced

Bandai Namco and Arc System Works have announced the official release date for their fighting game called Guilty Gear -Strive-.

Guilty Gear -Strive- will be released to the public on April 9th, 2021. It will be available for you to purchase for PS4, PS5 and PC Digital.

If you pre-order the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions, there is an early access period available on April 6th, 2021. Early access allows you to play as 13/15 fighters and some game modes.



For more information about the game, you can read the official press release details posted down below.

“Physical pre-orders are opened starting now* on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and digital pre-orders will be available in Europe at a later date.

The Deluxe edition also adds Season Pass 1 that will include 5 characters, 2 stages, an extra color pack for the characters as well as a Side Story that will be available in 2021, after the game’s release.

Players pre-ordering the Ultimate edition of Guilty Gear™ -Strive- will receive, in addition to the early access and season pass, a digital artbook, digital soundtrack, a character color pack (in addition to the one in the season pass) and, for PS4 owners, a Dynamic Custom Theme.

Giovanna is the latest to join the fray! The special operations unit officer accompanied by Rei, her wolf spirit companion, will be part of the characters available for the game. Giovanna allows her wolf spirit to possess her, giving her inhumane speed to take the advantage on her enemies.“