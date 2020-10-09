Rambo Shooting His Way Into Mortal Kombat 11

NetherRealm Studios has announced more DLC fighters coming to Mortal Kombat 11. One of these fighters is the movie hero Rambo!



As part of Kombat Pack 2, Mortal Kombat 11 fans will get to play as Rambo, Rain and Mileena as paid DLC for the game. All characters will have new moves and updated looks.



The best part about Rambo is the fact that he is actually voiced by Sylvester Stallone himself. Not to mention they’ve brought his likeness to the game too!



It has also been announced Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate will be released on November 17th, 2020. This is a more updated version of the game featuring lots of DLC that the original game didn’t have.



You can read more about this new version of the game below from the press release details.

Definitive Mortal Kombat 11 Experience – Two critically acclaimed story campaigns taking players on a time-bending adventure that continues the epic Mortal Kombat saga, along with the full roster of 37 playable characters.

– Two critically acclaimed story campaigns taking players on a time-bending adventure that continues the epic Mortal Kombat saga, along with the full roster of 37 playable characters. Kombat Pack 2 – Newly added fighters Mileena , the hybrid Edenian and Tarkatan clone of Kitana; Rain , the royal Edenian demigod; and Rambo , the iconic Special Forces soldier featuring the voice and likeness of actor Sylvester Stallone.

– Newly added fighters , the hybrid Edenian and Tarkatan clone of Kitana; , the royal Edenian demigod; and , the iconic Special Forces soldier featuring the voice and likeness of actor Sylvester Stallone. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion – Franchise-first story expansion, three playable characters (Fujin, Sheeva, RoboCop) and 10 additional character skins.

– Franchise-first story expansion, three playable characters (Fujin, Sheeva, RoboCop) and 10 additional character skins. Kombat Pack 1 – Six playable characters (Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, The Joker, Terminator T-800, Spawn) and 25 additional character skins.

– Six playable characters (Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, The Joker, Terminator T-800, Spawn) and 25 additional character skins. Mortal Kombat 11 – Packed to the brim with multiple features and modes for all players including Story, Custom Character Variation System, Stage Fatalities, Friendships, Online, Towers of Time, Tutorial, Krypt, Kombat League and the signature roster of returning and franchise-first fighters, all equipped with unique Fatalities that display devastatingly brutal cinematic visuals.

– Packed to the brim with multiple features and modes for all players including Story, Custom Character Variation System, Stage Fatalities, Friendships, Online, Towers of Time, Tutorial, Krypt, Kombat League and the signature roster of returning and franchise-first fighters, all equipped with unique Fatalities that display devastatingly brutal cinematic visuals. PS5 Upgrade Available – Delivering 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and cross-generation console compatibility for select modes. Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate owners and new buyers on PS4 and PS4 Pro can also access a free upgrade to the PS5 version of their game, available in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate launch.

– Delivering 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and cross-generation console compatibility for select modes. and owners and new buyers on PS4 and PS4 Pro can also access a free upgrade to the PS5 version of their game, available in conjunction with the launch. Xbox Series X|S Smart Delivery Enabled – Providing 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and cross-generation console compatibility for select modes. Additionally, Mortal Kombat 11 owners and new buyers on Xbox One consoles will have access to free updates on Xbox Series X|S, available in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate launch.

– Providing 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and cross-generation console compatibility for select modes. Additionally, owners and new buyers on Xbox One consoles will have access to free updates on Xbox Series X|S, available in conjunction with the launch. Krossplay Support – Allowing PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One players to fight against other players on opposite platforms in select modes.

The game will be available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.