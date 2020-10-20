Halo: The Master Chief Collection getting Xbox Series upgrade on November 17

Play past Halo games in 4K resolution and at 120 frames per second

Microsoft announced today that Halo: The Master Chief Collection will receive a free Xbox Series optimization update on November 17.

Fans picking up the Xbox Series X/S in November can look forward to the following optimization for Halo: The Master Chief Collection: 120 frames per second in both campaign and multiplayer, as well as split-screen improvements and display at up to 4K resolution for Xbox Series X.

Here’s a quick overview of the game, via Microsoft:

The Master Chief’s iconic journey covers six Halo games, collected in a single integrated experience on one console. Whether you’re a long-time fan or meeting Spartan 117 for the first time, The Master Chief Collection is the definitive Halo gaming experience.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available now for Xbox One and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. The game is also available via Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC.