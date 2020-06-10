Halo 3: ODST Firefight coming to Halo: The Master Chief Collection this Summer

Microsoft is pleased to announce today that Halo 3: ODST‘s Firefight mode will launch as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection this summer.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available now for both Xbox One and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. The Collection features all previously released Halo games: Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3: ODST, Halo 4, and Halo Reach.

There’s currently no exact release date as to when the Firefight mode will be released. We’ll definitely let you know as soon as Microsoft officially announces it. Stay tuned.

Here’s a brief overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:

Halo 3: ODST* for Halo: The Master Chief Collection comes to PC looking better than ever, including up to 4K UHD resolution and HDR. Now optimized for PC with mouse and keyboard support and other native PC features. Experience the events leading up to Halo 3 through the eyes of Orbital Drop Shock Troopers (ODST) as they search for clues leading to the whereabouts of their scattered squad and the motivations behind the Covenant’s invasion of New Mombasa. Halo: The Master Chief Collection is required to play the (digital only) Halo 3: ODST.

Check out the Halo 3: ODST Firefight teaser trailer that Microsoft released below: