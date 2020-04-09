Guilty Gear: Strive Will be published by Bandai Namco in Europe and Asia

Bandai Namco recently announced its intention to publish Arc System Works’ latest title, Guilty Gear: Strive in Europe and Asia. The game which is to release on PS4 this fall, will be available to both Europian and Asian regions except South Korea and Japan. Guilty Gear series general director Daisuke Ishiwatari said in a press release;

Guilty Gear: Strive

“We are pleased to announce that Bandai Namco Entertainment will be distributing the latest title in the Guilty Gear series, “I am surprised that the chit-chat I have exchanged with Harada-san a few years ago has come to fruition. I wish this partnership will bring new joy to more users in Europe and Asia. We are working hard with Bandai Namco Entertainment to get people in Europe and Asia to play Guilty Gear more than ever before. Please look forward to it!”

Bandai Namco general producer Katsuhiro Harada further added to this statement by stating;

“I have always been thinking that it would be great to partner with Arc System Works, and I’m happy we were able to push this forward. We wish to further enhance and promote the fighting game community together. The continued collaboration between the two means we can bring more exciting games to every dojo around the world!”

Guilty Gear: Strive is slated to release this fall on the PlayStation 4