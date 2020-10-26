Baby Yoda Is Somewhat Coming To Star Wars: Squadrons

To celebrate the release of The Mandalorian Season 2, EA Motive is releasing some small DLC for Star Wars: Squadrons.



The best cosmetic item you can get in Star Wars: Squadrons is a small Baby Yoda bobblehead. You can also just call him ‘The Child’ since he still doesn’t have an official canonical name yet.



Baby Yoda will be sitting in your cockpit, although you can only assign him if you’re the good guys. If you’re the Empire, you cannot have the cute bobblehead.



Other cosmetic items you can get are the Razor Crest, IG-11 plus some new decals and holograms too. The total number of new items coming to the game is 8.



All of the accessories mentioned above will be available in-game on October 28th, 2020. This is two days before Season 2 of The Mandalorian debuts on Disney+ on October 30th.



The game is available now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. If you own the game on PC and PS4, you can even play it in VR!