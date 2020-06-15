Star Wars: Squadrons officially announced; Launches October 2

Electronic Arts and developer Motive Studios officially announced Star Wars: Squadrons today for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin. It will launch on October 2, 2020.

Star Wars: Squadrons will support cross-play across all available platforms. For PS4 and PC owners, the game can be played in its entirety with a VR headset.

Fans wanting to pre-order the game today can do so. The following are the cosmetic items players will get when they pre-order Star Wars: Squadrons:

New Republic Recruit Flight Suit (Epic)

Imperial Ace Flight Suit (Epic)

New Republic Recruit Starfighter Skins (Rare)

Imperial Ace Starfighter Skins (Rare)

New Republic Recruit Decal (Common)

Imperial Ace Decal (Common)

Here’s an overview of the game, via EA:

Buckle up, take full control of starfighters such as the X-wing and TIE fighter, and feel the adrenaline of strategic first-person 5v5 multiplayer dogfights alongside your squadron. In a fateful campaign set near the conclusion of the Galactic Civil War, learn what it means to be a pilot in a thrilling Star Wars single-player story. The New Republic fights for freedom. The Empire demands order. We need you to join the galaxy’s finest. Star Wars: Squadrons is available October 2, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Origin PC, Steam, Epic Games Store, and Virtual Reality (VR) on PlayStation 4 and PC with cross-play support. Key Features – All Wings Report In – Plan skirmishes with your squadron in the briefing room before taking off to the evolving battlefields across the galaxy. Compete in intense five-versus-five multiplayer dogfights or unite with your squadron to tip the scales in monumental fleet battles. Together, you’re the galaxy’s finest.

– Master Legendary Starfighters – Take control of different classes of starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets – including the agile A-wing and the devastating TIE bomber. Modify your ship, divert the power between its systems, and destroy your opponents in strategic space dogfights.

– Get in the Cockpit – The cockpit is your home. Use its dashboards to your advantage and – with just a thin hull of metal and glass between you and the perils of space – feel the intensity of combat from a first-person perspective. Take off in thrilling multiplayer modes and a unique single-player Star Wars story, which covers a key campaign near the conclusion of the Galactic Civil War. Immerse yourself in the pilot’s seat completely with the option to play the entirety of Star Wars: Squadrons in Virtual Reality on PlayStation 4 and PC.

– The Mission is Clear – Star Wars: Squadrons is a fully self-contained experience from day one, where you earn rewards through play. Climb the ranks and unlock new components like weapons, hulls, engines, shields, and cosmetic items in a clear path for progression that keeps gameplay fresh and engaging.





Find below the official reveal trailer: