Star Wars: Squadrons officially announced; Launches October 2

Electronic Arts and developer Motive Studios officially announced Star Wars: Squadrons today for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin. It will launch on October 2, 2020.
Star Wars: Squadrons will support cross-play across all available platforms. For PS4 and PC owners, the game can be played in its entirety with a VR headset.
Fans wanting to pre-order the game today can do so. The following are the cosmetic items players will get when they pre-order Star Wars: Squadrons:
- New Republic Recruit Flight Suit (Epic)
- Imperial Ace Flight Suit (Epic)
- New Republic Recruit Starfighter Skins (Rare)
- Imperial Ace Starfighter Skins (Rare)
- New Republic Recruit Decal (Common)
- Imperial Ace Decal (Common)
Here’s an overview of the game, via EA:
Buckle up, take full control of starfighters such as the X-wing and TIE fighter, and feel the adrenaline of strategic first-person 5v5 multiplayer dogfights alongside your squadron.
In a fateful campaign set near the conclusion of the Galactic Civil War, learn what it means to be a pilot in a thrilling Star Wars single-player story. The New Republic fights for freedom. The Empire demands order. We need you to join the galaxy’s finest. Star Wars: Squadrons is available October 2, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Origin PC, Steam, Epic Games Store, and Virtual Reality (VR) on PlayStation 4 and PC with cross-play support.
Key Features
– All Wings Report In – Plan skirmishes with your squadron in the briefing room before taking off to the evolving battlefields across the galaxy. Compete in intense five-versus-five multiplayer dogfights or unite with your squadron to tip the scales in monumental fleet battles. Together, you’re the galaxy’s finest.
– Master Legendary Starfighters – Take control of different classes of starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets – including the agile A-wing and the devastating TIE bomber. Modify your ship, divert the power between its systems, and destroy your opponents in strategic space dogfights.
– Get in the Cockpit – The cockpit is your home. Use its dashboards to your advantage and – with just a thin hull of metal and glass between you and the perils of space – feel the intensity of combat from a first-person perspective. Take off in thrilling multiplayer modes and a unique single-player Star Wars story, which covers a key campaign near the conclusion of the Galactic Civil War. Immerse yourself in the pilot’s seat completely with the option to play the entirety of Star Wars: Squadrons in Virtual Reality on PlayStation 4 and PC.
– The Mission is Clear – Star Wars: Squadrons is a fully self-contained experience from day one, where you earn rewards through play. Climb the ranks and unlock new components like weapons, hulls, engines, shields, and cosmetic items in a clear path for progression that keeps gameplay fresh and engaging.
Find below the official reveal trailer: