Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launch trailer released

Launches November 13 for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Activision and developers Treyarch released today the much-awaited launch trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be available for PS5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC Via Battle.Net on November 13.

Here’s a quick overview of the game, via Activision:

1981. The Cold War is at its peak. World powers grapple for control and a hidden threat looms. In Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, players will engage in deniable operations, fighting the battles that never happened to stop a conspiracy decades in the making. A mind-bending single-player Campaign awaits, with Black Ops protagonists Alex Mason, Frank Woods, and Jason Hudson teaming up with an all-new crew to track down a mysterious enemy known only as Perseus. In the next generation of Black Ops Multiplayer, travel the globe from the deserts of Angola to the frigid Black Sea in a fully-connected, cross-play experience including six-versus-six, 12-versus-12, and 40-player Fireteam battles. And an all-new Zombies co-op experience awaits you and your squad in the debut of the Dark Aether story, “Die Maschine.” As you join forces with a CIA-backed international response team known as Requiem, the secrets of a horrifying World War II-era experiment will threaten the balance of the global order.

Check out below the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Launch trailer: