XIII Remake for Switch delayed until next year

Microids and developer PlayMagic revealed today that XIII Remake for Switch will not make its previously planned November 10 release date as the game has been delayed until next year in 2021.
As for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions, XIII Remake will still launch as planned on November 10.
Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:
XIII is a remake of the cult first-person action game that was initially released in 2003. You play as “XIII,” a man without an identity, in a solo campaign with numerous twists and turns. Inspired by the eponymous graphic novel, the game features a completely reinvented and unique cel-shading design. In XIII, players can also take part in fierce multi-player fights.
The country remains in a state of shock following the assassination of President Sheridan. You wake up, wounded and with amnesia, on a deserted beach on the east coast. The only clues as to your identity are a tattoo of the number XIII near your collarbone and a locker key. Even though your memory is failing, you discover that you have the reflexes of a highly trained professional fighter. You set off in search of your past, discovering that you played a role in the murder of the President of the United States of America, and revealing the most astounding conspiracy ever hatched in the country’s history.
Key Features
– The remake of the 2003 cult first-person shooter initially released on PC, PlayStation 2, Xbox and Nintendo Gamecube.
– A new artistic direction that respects the original work and its iconic cel-shading design.
– Numerous references to the eponymous graphic novel, with onomatopoeia, speech bubbles, panels and more.
– Music and voices from the original version.
– A conspiracy-based plot with numerous twists and turns.
– Varied gameplay with action, infiltration and exploration phases.
– A breathtaking solo campaign with 34 levels.
– A brutal arsenal of 15 weapons to get your memory back.
– Fierce multiplayer fights.