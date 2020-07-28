X Drake Is Coming To One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Later This Year

Bandai Namco has now announced that the character of X Drake is coming to One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 sometime later this year.



To be more specific, the One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 DLC will be coming to owners of the game sometime in the Fall. This will be the second DLC pack that will be available for the game.



For more additional info, check out the press release details that have been posted down below.

“BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. today announced that X Drake—the defected Marine Rear Admiral and current member of the Animal Kingdom Pirates’ elite Tobi Roppo—will be officially joining the ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 playable roster as part of DLC Pack 2 this fall. Utilizing the primal powers of his Ancient Zoan Devil Fruit, X Drake transforms into a fearsome Allosaurus to terrorize all who dare oppose Kaido in the Land of Wano.

Furthermore, ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 DLC Pack 1 is now available for purchase; the “Whole Cake Island Pack” adds Charlotte Smoothie, Charlotte Cracker, and Vinsmoke Judge to the game as playable characters for $11.99.“

The game is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.