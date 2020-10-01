1More True Wireless ANC In-Ear Headphone Review

Right now there is nothing more popular than true wireless headphones. Thanks to products like AirPods, all the name brands are making their own version, with a wide variety of features and benefits, making that choice rather difficult. Joining the list is 1More with their True Wireless ANC in-ear headphones. With a fresh THX certification, premium features like ANC and sleek design, they look like a legitimate contender for other brands, but can they deliver?

Even though True Wireless headphones typically come in rather modest packages, like my current pair from HELM Audio came in a rather basic box that you lifted to open, 1More choose a more impactful design. On the front, we have the product, some basic features like ANC, 15-minute fast charge for 2 hours of listening, some awards, and on the back some other features and more details. After lifting the magnetic hatch, there are the sketch designs, something typical of 1More’s packaging, on the left, and the headphones to the right. Everything is presented rather elegantly, even if a lot of it is rather needless. Like, the earbuds didn’t need to be separated and could’ve simply come in the case, but I digress.

In addition to coming in a rather premium package, 1More’s True Wireless ANC in-ear headphones look and feel like a premium product. The case, which is the part people will see and interact with among the most, is a more compact design with a metal finish. This gives them a cool feel and stands out, be it on the go on simply wirelessly charging on a table. As for the buds, they’re plastic with a carbon fiber looking print with a glossy finish. They kind of stand out, partly because the mic opening is colored red, but for the most part, they’re fairly compact. They also come with the usual tips and replacement parts, in the event the base configuration doesn’t work, making it easy to get the feel that works best for you.

Due to their size, they’ll stand out a little more than a good number of headphones but they fit fairly well. Once you get them in place, something you can easily do by running them, across the bottom of your ear and into the opening, they should feel snug and stay in place under most circumstances. Even after wearing them for a couple of hours they remained comfortable, so no real issues there, provided you find the right or at least best fit.

Like the HELM Audio True Wireless headphones, these feature Bluetooth 5.0 and exceptional connectivity. I had no issues walking around the house doing my usual tasks, such as preparing a meal or cleaning, without skipping a beat. I could even go outside and do some light work with minimal to no connection issues, giving them a lot of versatility.

While all of this is fantastic and gives the 1More True Wireless ANC in-ear headphones a lot of versatility, the sound performance was good for true wireless headphones. They make the most of the smaller soundstage and while it isn’t the most impactful bass or impressive highs, it’s more than enough for getting a good experience from them on the go or to use around the house and/or to accept a call. That said, it would be nice if the app allowed for equalization or something to better calibrate it, though other options exist.

Since these do feature ANC, it was rather average. Something like my fan was somewhat blocked when nothing was playing and disappeared upon use. Background noises like traffic and more stand out a bit more but there is a noticeable decrease. Enough to say it makes a difference, but perhaps not the impressive experience that makes ANC a life-changing experience for some. Perfect for something like a crowded area, assuming we get back to a point where that is commonplace.

For calls, the performance was relatively average. I had limited to no issue hearing and understanding people and others commented on my microphone being relatively clear. It was more than enough to get through a call without having to constantly repeat myself, making it easy to implement it in my daily activities.

As for downsides, the controls are not the best. There are only two buttons on each of these earbuds. One would be the back button that controls most things and a hidden touch-based button on the face to enable or disable ANC. Given a single button is used for everything, there are a lot of sequenced presses or holds that can be rather confusing. Even based elements, like the left one increases and right decreases volume on a single press, can be hit and miss if you need to rapidly change it as you might trigger other things. Thankfully, you’ll get used to it but it takes some time.

1More True Wireless ANC in-ear Headphone Review – Verdict

There is a lot of things to like about these headphones. Not only are they stylish and fit great, but they also offer a lot of value for the money. The ability to get 2 hours of play time out of 15 minutes of charging is also quite handy. Some might find the size cumbersome or prefer a less versatile pair that does a specific function better but for someone looking for a lot of bang for your buck, the 1More True Wireless ANC in-ear headphone is an excellent choice.

[Editor’s Note: 1More True Wireless ANC in-ear headphones were provided to us for review purposes.]