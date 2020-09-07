Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Guide: How To Get 10 Million Points

One of the hardest trophies/achievements to get in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is getting 10 million points in a single session.

I play a lot of Tony Hawk games, but getting 10 million points seems hard. I usually only average 1 million or 2 million points in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2.



One way to get 10 million points is by doing the first Warehouse level. If you are good enough, you can grind back and forth using the half pipes. When you see a wall, press X (or A on Xbox One) to do a wall plant that will allow you to keep grinding in a loop.

If you get a high multiplier, you can get over 150 tricks all in one combo. It’s quite difficult, but it’s the only legit way that you can attain 10 million points in the game.

The Easy Way

The easy way to get 10 million points is via a custom park. The park is called “10 million points easy” and this is where you can grind little rails to get a very huge multiplier. Just search it via the create a park section of the game.

When you grind here, you can get a multiplier as high as 1,500 tricks or more. I did this, and it really works! You can see the video yourself below if you want to get 10 million points the easier way than the method mentioned above.