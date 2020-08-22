Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Launch Trailer Skates Out

Activision has now released the launch trailer for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 ahead of its release this early September.



The new trailer for shows us more of the levels that have been remade in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2. The levels were all featured in the originals games that came out in 1999 and 2000.



The game isn’t just a straight remake because it will add several new game modes as well as new skaters too. Some more music is also an addition to this iteration.

The game releases on September 4th, 2020 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. You can read what the game contains via the description written down below.

“Drop back in with the most iconic skateboarding games ever made. Play Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater & Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 in one epic collection, rebuilt from the ground up in incredible HD. All the pro skaters, levels, and tricks are back and fully-remastered, plus more.

-Skate as the legendary Tony Hawk and the original pro roster, plus new pros

-Skate to songs from the era-defining soundtrack along with new music -Hit insane trick combos with the iconic handling of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series

-Play all the original game modes and go head-to-head with local 2-Player modes

-Show off your style and creativity with upgraded Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater features

-Take your sessions online and compete against players from around the world in multiplayer modes and leaderboards



Break skateboarding boundaries, show off your own style, and be part of the next generation of skaters and creators with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2.”