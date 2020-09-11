Rainbow Six Siege coming to next-gen consoles in 2020

Ubisoft announced this week that Rainbow Six Siege will be releasing for next-gen platforms sometime in 2020.
Rainbow Six Siege for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will run in 4K resolution at 120 frames per second with render scaling. The game will be available at the same price point as the current-gen versions and those who already owned the PS4 or Xbox One versions will get the next-gen versions on the same console family at no additional cost.
Additionally, Ubisoft also announced that its third season, “Operation Shadow Legacy” is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store, and UPlay.
Here’s an overview of the what the new season entails:
This new season brings innovation with the addition of Sam Fisher from the Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell saga as a new operator, a rework of the Chalet map, an improvement of the ping system and many other key updates.
Owners of the Year 5 Pass can play with Zero aka Sam Fisher immediately, while other players can unlock him with Renown or R6 Credits starting September 17. New seasonal content, including the Chalet map rework, are available for free to all players. Year 5 Season 3 also welcomes the Battle Pass, available now through October 19.
Sam Fisher is equipped with a new gadget called the Argus Launcher, a two-way drill camera. The cameras are launched to pierce soft or reinforced walls, windows and hatches, and can stick to any surface. The attacker can rotate the camera to see the other side of the wall and each camera is equipped with one laser charge, used to deal damage to defenders or destroy gadgets. Sam Fisher also comes with his unique weapons, the SC3000K and Karambit.
In addition to this new operator, players can explore a reimagined Chalet map, which is newly reworked. The first and the second floors are improved and the roof is now traversable, among other features. Objectives have been the focus of this rework, with a hallway added to improve rotation in the Basement, and the Trophy site has been switched for a new one in Dining.
Additional game updates include:
– Ping 2.0
– Map Ban
– New Secondary Gadget: The Hard Breach Charge
– New Optics and Sights Colors
– New Reinforcement Pool