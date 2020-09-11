Rainbow Six Siege coming to next-gen consoles in 2020

Ubisoft announced this week that Rainbow Six Siege will be releasing for next-gen platforms sometime in 2020.

Rainbow Six Siege for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will run in 4K resolution at 120 frames per second with render scaling. The game will be available at the same price point as the current-gen versions and those who already owned the PS4 or Xbox One versions will get the next-gen versions on the same console family at no additional cost.

Additionally, Ubisoft also announced that its third season, “Operation Shadow Legacy” is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store, and UPlay.

Here’s an overview of the what the new season entails: