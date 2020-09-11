Panzer Dragoon: Remake coming to PS4 and PC soon

Publisher suggested Xbox One version will soon to follow

Currently available for Switch and Google Stadia, Publisher Forever Entertainment and developer MegaPixel Studio announced Panzer Dragoon: Remake will be coming to PS4 and PC via Steam and GOG soon.

While they did not announce that an Xbox One version is coming soon, the publisher suggested that it will follow the PS4 and PC versions. We’ll have to wait for the official release date soon.

Here’s an overview of Panzer Dragoon: Remake, via Nintendo:

A new, remade version of the Panzer Dragoon game—true to the original, with improved graphics and controls, that suit modern gaming standards! On a far, lone planet, you encounter two dragons awaken from the ancient times. Armed with a deadly gun from the past, and the guidance of your armored blue dragon, you must fulfill your destiny and keep the Prototype Dragon from reaching the Tower or die trying. Key Features – Pilot through seven unbelievably realistic levels ranging from tropical blue ocean cities to intricate subterranean ruins.

– Fight the Prototype Dragon who appears together with evil giant dragonflies, frightening man-sized wasps, giant sandworms, and lethal flying battleships.

– Attack approaching from all sides enemies quickly and without mercy, with improved 360-degree controls and lock-on targeting.

