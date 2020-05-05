PlayStation Now adds The Evil Within 2, Rainbow Six Siege, and Get Even

Sony Interactive Entertainment is pleased to announce today that three new games: The Evil Within 2, Rainbow Six Siege, and Get Even, are available now via PlayStation Now.

PlayStation Now is a streaming service by Sony for the PlayStation 4 and PC that allows their subscriber to stream or download across 800 PlayStation 4, PS2, and PS3 games. A seven-day free trial is available for those who want to try the service or subscriber for $9.99 a month or $59.99 annually.

Here’s an overview of the three games that are now available on PlayStation Now:

The Evil Within 2

Genre aficionados will have plenty to savour with this horror sequel as you enter the alternate reality town of Union in search of your long thought dead daughter. Sickeningly brilliant creature designs and jump scares await as you explore the town’s expansive areas filled with dangers and secrets. But armed as you are with an arsenal of monster-shredding weaponry, as well as having the option to keep things low-key with a more stealthy approach, you’re ready to take on every abomination that stands between you and your family reunion.

Rainbow Six Siege (available to download and stream until November 7)

It’s the perfect time to try out the deeply tactical, always tense multiplayer shooter that has become an esports phenomenon in the years since its 2015 debut. Strained matches are built around two competing teams of players using a variety of weapons, gadgets and sound strategies to triumph over the other. While you’ll need to adapt to its uncompromising gameplay, it only makes every well-earned victory all the sweeter. Please note: this is the base edition.

Get Even

Puzzler, shooter, psychological thriller. Developer The Farm 51’s mashup of genres makes for an intriguing first-person adventure. Finding yourself trapped inside an insane asylum with a virtual reality device surgically grafted to your head, you’re forced to track down and ‘enter’ memories to gradually unravel the mystery behind your incarceration. As gripping as any murder mystery and with events shaped by your decisions, Get Even is a must play for those who love stories with plenty of twists.