Panzer Dragoon: Remake coming to PC next week

Forever Entertainment and developer MegaPixel Studio announced today that Panzer Dragoon: Remake will make its way on PC via Steam and GOG next week, September 25.

Panzer Dragoon: Remake first debuted for Switch back on March 26, followed by Stadia on June 1. As for the other platforms like the PlayStation 4, it will be coming soon, with the Xbox One version coming a little bit later.

Here’s an overview of the game, Forever Entertainment: