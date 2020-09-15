Panzer Dragoon: Remake coming to PC next week

Forever Entertainment and developer MegaPixel Studio announced today that Panzer Dragoon: Remake will make its way on PC via Steam and GOG next week, September 25.
Panzer Dragoon: Remake first debuted for Switch back on March 26, followed by Stadia on June 1. As for the other platforms like the PlayStation 4, it will be coming soon, with the Xbox One version coming a little bit later.
Here’s an overview of the game, Forever Entertainment:
A new, remade version of the Panzer Dragoon game—true to the original, with improved graphics and controls, that suit modern gaming standards! On a far, lone planet, you encounter two dragons awaken from the ancient times. Armed with a deadly gun from the past, and the guidance of your armored blue dragon, you must fulfill your destiny and keep the Prototype Dragon from reaching the Tower or die trying.
Key Features
– Pilot through seven unbelievably realistic levels ranging from tropical blue ocean cities to intricate subterranean ruins.
– Fight the Prototype Dragon who appears together with evil giant dragonflies, frightening man—sized wasps, giant sandworms, and lethal flying battleships.
– Attack enemies approaching from all sides, quickly and without mercy, with improved 360-degree controls and a lock-on targeting.