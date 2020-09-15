Twin Mirror gets a release date

Dontnod Entertainment and Bandai Namco announced today the release date for the highly anticipated Twin Mirror for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store.

Twin Mirror will be released on December 1. Those who will pre-order the game will include the Twin Mirror original soundtrack as a bonus.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Dontnod Entertainment:

As a former investigative journalist, Sam Higgs has developed multiple analytical skills represented in the game by the Mind Palace, a place where players will discover multiple aspects of his personality. Thanks to unique gameplay mechanics serving the narrative, Sam’s Mind Palace is a safe space where the protagonist can be his true self without any pressure or judgment. Players will be able to revisit Sam’s past and witness his memories during flashback sequences. Sam’s Mind Palace also plays a central part in his quest for the truth. Players will be able to study the environment and gather clues allowing the simulation of multiple scenarios to deduct the course of events or predict the story’s key turning points. Facing dramatic events and the ghosts of his past, Sam is progressively losing control of this haven of peace. He also soon discovers that the Mind Palace doesn’t really help him confront his fears or reconnect with his acquaintances. That’s when the Double comes into play. This is a character only Sam can see. A representation of himself more emphatic and social. Sam can always rely on this ally to guide him through social interactions and navigate a society that sometimes rejects singularity. Twin Mirror is Dontnod’s first self-published title and co-produced with Shibuya Productions. In this psychological thriller Sam Higgs is coming back to Basswood, his childhood town, for his best friend’s funeral. It quickly becomes obvious that this little West Virginian city holds numerous dark secrets. The former investigative journalist will employ his deductive skills to uncover the mysteries surrounding the city and its inhabitants. Dealing with his past, Sam will be torn between his quest for truth and his desire to reconnect with relatives. Who can he really trust?

Check out below the Twin Mirror release date trailer: